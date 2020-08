Afro-house singer Niniola has released the music video to her hit song “Addicted”. The music video which was shot by Adasa Cookey in Lagos, Nigeria is dedicated to Niniola’s late Dad Rtd Simeon Olaosebikan Apata. Watch “Addicted” below: Addicted which was released last month, is a single off her forthcoming sophomore album “Colours and Sounds”. […]







Source: Guardian Newspaper