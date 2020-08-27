We’re not on strike, say Ilorin Teaching Hospital resident doctorsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) on Wednesday said it was not embarking on strike.

A statement signed by Dr Lanre Olosunde, the President of the association, described the report of a planned strike as “false and misleading.”

Olosunde, who stated that the association remained committed to its service to humanity, added that ARD was mindful of the health of Nigerians.

“With the erroneous representation of facts and perceived misinformation of the public by a broadcast media on Aug. 25 on the unfortunate demise of Mr Olusola Olagunju, a patient that was alleged to have died from Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) strike, we are compelled to set the records straight.

” The Association of Resident Doctors in UITH, Ilorin, was not on strike when the unfortunate incident happened.

“We don’t operate nor have any access to the control of the electricity supply to the hospital and…