Bitumen imports gulp N300b despite huge deposits in states — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Although Nigeria has one of the largest bitumen deposits in the world with over 42.74 billion metric tonnes (bmt), it has continued to waste its scarce foreign exchange earnings on imports.

With an estimated yearly import of more than N300 billion worth of bitumen, according to a report from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the country’s solid minerals can boost its capital market.

Refined bitumen is used in construction industry, especially in paving and roofing applications, with about 85 per cent used as binder in asphalt for roads, runways, parking lots and footpaths.

The Senate had hinted that Nigeria lost over N1 trillion yearly to bad roads across the country, while the…