Concerns over safety protocols as foreign flights resume — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Experts divided on quarantine, passport submission

• $550m, 149.400 jobs lost to lockdown

As international flights resume on September 5, experts in aviation and health sectors have expressed concerns over new safety protocols for arriving international travellers.

They fear the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols to facilitate air travel may compromise efforts to contain the virus and increase the spread of the virus.

The concerns were expressed just as relevant government agencies send conflicting positions on the matter. While protocols approved by Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 asks arriving passengers to submit passports pending the outcome of test results, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a statement to the contrary.

These conflicts come amidst reports that revenue loss along Nigerian air route has risen from N450 million in April to N550 million in August.

The announcement by the Federal Government that international flight operations into…