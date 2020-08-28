Drogba 'not surprised' after Ivorian federation presidency bid rejected

Didier Drogba was not surprised by the electoral commission of the Ivory Coast Football Federation’s (FIF) rejection of the former Chelsea and international striker’s presidency bid, his staff said Thursday. FIF’s election has turned into a soap opera marred by incessant infighting, attracting international attention with FIFA telling the body to cancel the vote. “Drogba’s […]



Source: Guardian Newspaper

