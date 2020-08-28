Emmanuel eulogises late Parchi Uomo at funeral — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Governor Udom Emmanuel has described late Obong (Hon) Parchi Umoh as a thorough bred journalist who brought his professional expertise to bear in the development of the state during his days in the public service.

The governor was speaking today, Friday 28th August at the funeral service of late Obong (Hon) Parchi Umoh held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ikot Ambang in Ibiono LGA.

Represented by the commissioner for information and strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the Governor reiterated that the commitment, dedication and loyalty of the late Parchi Umoh saw him through his service years between 2005 and 2007 where he served as a Chief Press Secretary for three successive Military Administrations and later as a Commissioner of Information and Social Re-orientation.

He said the death of Parchi Umoh is a great loss not only to Ikot Ambang, the Catholic community and Ibiono LGA but the entire Information sector and Akwa Ibom State at large.

The governor…