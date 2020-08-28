Experts canvass total ease for better economy, COVID-19 outcomes

To improve the economy, sustain the feats associated with containing the novel coronavirus as well as check further infections and deaths, experts under the aegis of Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank, have called for the immediate lifting of the remaining restrictions nationwide. They advised that tests should be conducted on international passengers on departure and […]



Source: Guardian Newspaper

