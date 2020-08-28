Flood washes away 5 bridges in Kebbi State — SEMA — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Alhaji Sani Dododo, the Chairman, Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Friday said that five bridges located in different parts of the state had so far been washed away by flood.

Dododo, who made the disclosure at a meeting with stakeholders held at the Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi, described the situation as worrisome.

He said that the incident had cut many communities off from the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised by SEMA to deliberate and provide lasting solution to the envisaged flooding this year.

NAN recalls that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had forecasted that Kebbi would be among the states to be hit by flood this year, beginning from September 6.

Dododo also said that the essence of the meeting was to intimate the stakeholders on the impending flood threat facing the state.

He said: “Because of this, I invited the Commissioner for Works so that he can play his role in providing solution to bridge…