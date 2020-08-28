Lagos State announces diversion of traffic over Ojota-Ikorodu interchange sections

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion on the Ojota axis of Lagos-Ikorodu Road to enable reconstruction works along the corridor for the next four weeks, effective from 6.00 am on Saturday, 28th August, to Friday, 25th September 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the diversion became necessary in order to allow the contractor handling the rehabilitation works to continue with the next phase of the project without hindrances.

He added that the ramp descending outbound Oworonshoki Expressway to outbound Ikorodu and sections of the service lane in front of LAMATA office will be closed to traffic during the rehabilitation works to allow for smooth repairs of the failed sections of the service…