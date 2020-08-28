Nigeria lags in Africa on digital quality of life index — Technology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria is this year ranked the fifth position in Africa and 81st in the world, according to the 2020 Digital Quality of Life (DQL) Index, which gives insight into how people’s overall welfare is influenced by their digital wellbeing.

The study sampled the quality of digital wellbeing in 85 countries across the globe over five key pillars: Internet affordability, Internet quality, electronic infrastructure, electronic government, and electronic security.

On the continent, the DQL Index 2020 shows Nigeria in the fifth position behind South Africa, Tunisia, Morroco, and Kenya, in terms of the key measures of digital quality of life.

The study is a product of privacy company Surfshark, providing insights into the gaps between people’s online experiences in various societies.

Authors of the current report say in the 2020 study, 6.3 billion people or 81% of the global population was covered.

On measuring Internet affordability, Nigeria is among the…