R. Kelly Attacked In Jail By Fellow Inmate — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

R&B singer R. Kelly has reportedly been moved to solitary confinement after he was attacked in his cell by a fellow inmate.

According to TMZ, Kelly was said to be on his bed when a fellow inmate from the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Chicago came in and started to punch him.

Guards at the federal facility stopped the assault almost immediately. The publication added that the attacker was angry that the jail was repeatedly placed on lockdown due to the singers’ fans protesting outside.

Doug Anton, an attorney for Kelly, told CNN that Kelly did not sustain any injuries and that X-rays did not reveal any fractures.

Another attorney for Kelly, Steve Greenberg, said on Twitter that his legal team has received “conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries,” adding that the team has not been given information from the jail or Kelly himself.

“Yesterday we were told that an inmate had attacked R Kelly at the MCC in Chicago. We received conflicting…