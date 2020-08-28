Ramaphosa vows virus 'watershed' in South Africa graft fight

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday that corruption around procurement of coronavirus supplies in the continent’s worst-hit country must be a “watershed moment” for tackling graft. Ramaphosa told lawmakers during his quarterly question and answer session in parliament that it was “disgraceful” and a “huge stench” that some companies sought to “criminally benefit” from […]
Source: Guardian Newspaper
