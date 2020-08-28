Two killed, 15 injured in jihadist ambush in Borno — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jihadists have ambushed a civilian convoy in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state, killing two people and injuring 15, militia sources said Friday.

The gunmen opened fire as the convoy, under military escort, was heading to the town of Gamboru near the border with Cameroon late Thursday, they said.

“The insurgents killed two civilians and seriously injured 15,” militia leader Ibrahim Liman told AFP.

The convoy, comprising mostly traders, was coming from the regional capital Maiduguri, 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the Cameroonian border, when the attack occurred in the village of Mussine.

“The troops returned fire and the attackers retreated, but unfortunately two people were killed among the passengers,” said another militia leader, Umar Kachalla.

Travelling on highways in northern Borno has become dangerous as fighters from the so-called Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and rival Boko Haram set up…