Chadwick Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero movie “Black Panther,” has died after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, his publicist told AFP Friday. Boseman, 43, never publicly discussed his condition and continued to work on major Hollywood films during and between “countless” operations and chemotherapy, his family said in a statement. “It was […]
Source: Guardian Newspaper
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies after battle with cancer