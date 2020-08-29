Ganduje swears in 6 new High Court judges‎ in Kano — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has sworn in six judges for the Kano State High Court for speedy dispensation of justice.

The Attorney General of the state, Mr Muhammad Lawal, administered the oath of office and allegiance on the new judges on Friday in Kano.

Ganduje said that all the new judges were sworn in based on their individual merit and competence, having passed the accreditation tests and ‎recommendations of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The governor said that the appointment would increase the number of judges and ensure quick dispensation of justice and fair hearing in the state.‎‎

‎

He said that the three arms of government would cooperate and work in synergy for the common good of the people of the state.‎

Ganduje urged the new judges to maintain the credibility of the judiciary and also continue to uphold its dignity. ‎

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly sworn in judges are: Abubakar Maiwada, Maryam Sabo, Zuwaira Yusuf A, Jamilu…