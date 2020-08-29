Gov. Lalong threatens to arrest community leaders over dirty environment — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has warned that community leaders found wanting over dirty environment in their various communities in the state would be punished.

Lalong gave the charge in Jos on Saturday at the inauguration of the“Resuscitation of Monthly Sanitation Exercise” in the state.

The governor, who was represented by Prof. Danladi Atu, Secretary to the State Government, said that the resuscitation of the sanitation exercise was necessary to ensure the cleanness of the environment in the state.

According to Lalong, community leaders will be arrested if they fail to ensure their environment is kept clean.

He said that government was committed to the monthly sanitation practice of engaging of health workers for the supervision of the exercise in the communities.

The governor said local government chairmen were also expected to ensure their community leaders were properly sensitised to ensure cleanliness in their environment, especially in Jos North and Jos South Local…