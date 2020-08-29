NEMA warns Anambra residents in flood plains to relocate — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned residents of Anambra in flood plains and low lands near the River Niger and its tributaries to relocate.

The South-East Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Fred Anusim, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had earlier predicted torrential rains in September in 28 states of the country.

NAN also recalls that NIHSA early this week specifically noted that there had been disturbing growing level of water in the River Niger.

“Some communities in the South-East have started feeling the impact of the increasing water and gradual flooding, especially those in Anamra State.

“So, we are advising these communities, particularly those within natural flood-plains and low lands and those communities close to River Niger and…