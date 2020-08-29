seven still missing after Beirut blast — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Correct number of missing Syrian nationals in para 3 to three sted of four as sent. Here is a corrected repetition

The Lebanese army said Saturday that seven people, including at least three Lebanese nationals, remained missing after an August 4 blast at Beirut port that left at least 188 dead.

“Search and rescue operations will not stop until the missing are found,” said army spokesman Elias Aad during a press conference.

There are still “seven missing people: three Lebanese nationals whose relatives have submitted DNA samples, three Syrian nationals and one Egyptian national,” he told reporters.

The army spokesman said the figure was compiled from data submitted by the country’s Internal Security Forces, in coordination with the Red Cross.

The ISF last week said it had…