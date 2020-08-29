WISE Fund To Hold Women’s Summit, Launches Global Initiatives For Post-COVID Recovery

To round up this year’s Black Philanthropy Month, which kicked off on the first, the Women Invested to Save Earth (WISE) Fund will be hosting a virtual summit themed, Reunity™: The Pan-African Women’s Philanthropy Network Summit this Saturday.

Produced by WISE Fund, Reunity™ is a global community, rally and revival of black women funders and innovators from philanthropy, social impact investing and venture capital designed to build diverse black women’s networks, learning, energy, and spirits as they lead the social justice movement while working and caring for families, especially in the uniquely stressful conditions of the pandemic recession’s impact on our communities. “Although often unheralded and invisible, black women are the backbone of their communities’ social change innovation. A one-day virtual summit, Reunity is designed to honour, rally, coach and revive the very stressed black and African women who create a better future through their philanthropy,…