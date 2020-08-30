5 Private Islands You Can Rent — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

If luxury, freedom and especially privacy are what you seek then you should consider renting an island. There are hundreds of islands up for rental across the world, each with its own unique features.

Some of them are perfect for group vacations, others are the ideal spot for honeymoon. Imagine what you can do with yourself and your lover all alone on an island. Below are five private islands you can rent:

Over Yonder Cay

Over Yonder Cay is a luxury private island located in the heart of the Bahamas’ Exuma Chain. The island has four villas, spread out in spectacular locations around the property, all within a minutes golf cart ride away from each other. The villas are installed with satellite TV, a Kaleidescape entertainment library and Crestron control system, as well as wi-fi internet and iPads.

Exclusive island rentals start from USD 44,000 + taxes per day based on an occupancy rate of 12 guests…