Cambridge University English Students Are Encouraged To Study Kanye West — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

English students at the University of Cambridge, England are being encouraged to study the likes of rapper Kanye West in an attempt by professors to deflect criticism that their teaching is inherently racist.

According to a report by Daily Mail UK, the professors say the aim is to ‘decolonise’ their course following accusations that there was ‘structural anti-blackness’ at the university.

Earlier this year, an open letter signed by students past and present that condemned the faculty’s ‘structural anti-blackness and racism’ and claimed that Cambridge students were ‘actively discouraged’ from writing about race.

In a letter to students, the English faculty set out a series of measures aimed at achieving a ‘truly decolonised degree’. It cites 6,000-word essays on subjects such as black queer performance poetry, jazz musician Gil Scott-Heron and West, the…