In Touch With His Roots — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Reggae music emerged from the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica and grew to become not just a global phenomenon but also a culture. Lovers of the genre often give thanks to Jah, as well as Bob Marley, who is one of the pioneers of reggae and who is considered one of the greatest musicians of all time, for spreading the music to a global audience.

One of Marley’s sons, Julian Ricardo Marley, a reggae singer-songwriter and philanthropist, sat for a chat with The Guardian Life.

Julian appeared for the video chat donning a rastacap – also known as a tam – while thick strands of his locks could be seen flowing down to his red shirt, an identity Rastafarians are known by.

One would wonder if Julian who is himself a two-time Grammy-nominated musician ever felt a responsibility to his last name, Marley.

“I see myself as having the responsibility of being a human, having a life, you know. Being one of the…