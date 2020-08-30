James sombre after losing Black Panther and Black Mamba in 2020 — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP
LeBron James described 2020 as the worst year of his life on Saturday, with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar losing two of his black heroes just seven months apart.
James honoured actor Chadwick Boseman prior to the Lakers game five first-round playoff contest against Portland by folding his arms across his chest in the Wakanda salute from the Black Panther movie.
Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero blockbuster, died…
