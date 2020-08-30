James sombre after losing Black Panther and Black Mamba in 2020 — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

LeBron James described 2020 as the worst year of his life on Saturday, with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar losing two of his black heroes just seven months apart.

James honoured actor Chadwick Boseman prior to the Lakers game five first-round playoff contest against Portland by folding his arms across his chest in the Wakanda salute from the Black Panther movie.

Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero blockbuster, died…