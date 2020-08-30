Lagos may reopen primary, secondary schools in September — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State Government has fixed September 21 as the the tentative date for the reopening of primary and secondary schools.

The state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also directed all tertiary institutions under the state government to reopen on September 14.

“I am pleased to announce that our tertiary institution will be allowed to reopen from September 14, 2020, all our tertiary institutions,” Sanwo-Olu said at a press briefing on Saturday.

“As regards our primary and secondary schools, we are working towards reopening them around the 21st of September 2020. This position is not cast in stone and subject to a review of our ongoing monitoring and procedures from the ministry of health.”

“Remember that we said that the virus will peak and we will flatten the curve in the month of August. From what we have seen, it appears we have flattened the curve. In the last two weeks, we have continued to see a drop in the positivity that we have encountered in the state.”

