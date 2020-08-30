Lagos tertiary institutions to reopen September 14 – Sanwo-Olu — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Primary, Secondary Schools Get Sept 21 Tentative Date

• ‘Decision On Hospitality, Entertainment Businesses Next Month’

• Gov. Visits Site Of Helicopter Crash, To Reconstruct Damaged Property

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, announced that tertiary institutions in Lagos would reopen for academic activities from September 14, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu also informed primary and secondary schools to begin the process of reopening on September 21 but noted that the decision was not cast in stone yet. This was because it could still be subjected to a review, based on advisory from the state Ministry of Health.

The governor said that, as predicted, cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) positivity would peak in August, as the state has continued…