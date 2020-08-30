Lagos to start dislodgement of illegal slaughter slabs September 1 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos State Government (LASG) says it will start the dislodgement of illegal slabs as well as the monitoring of all veterinary premises from Sept. 1, across the state.

The State Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, said this on Sunday during the re-inauguration of the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance (MEC) Team of the ministry.

Olusanya said that the dislodgement was in furtherance of the sanitisation and reform of the red meat value chain.

She noted that the exercise would also involve the monitoring of meat transportation as well as stray animal control.

She added that the dislodgement is necessary especially as the state was particular about producing wholesome and healthy meat for its residents while simultaneously ensuring that the streets were free of stray animals.

She recalled that the dislodgement of illegal slaughter houses had been an on-going exercise for about three years now.

According to her, the need to strictly enforce meat…