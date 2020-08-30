President Buhari reiterated support for primary healthcare — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to continue strengthening the primary healthcare system and the inbuilt routine immunization strategy, using various data and technology-driven tools.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made the promise at the Africa Polio-Free certificate celebration, on Saturday in Abuja.

“We shall deploy the valuable material and human resource for health assets that have been built up over the decades of fighting polio.

“Towards the goal of supporting the prevention of other disease patterns, strengthening our health system, as we are currently doing with the COVID-19 pandemic response,” he said.

The president said that it was a good example of what the country could achieve collectively as a people, when they work together.

“We gather to celebrate the certification of Nigeria and with us the continent of Africa, as polio free.

“Our own certification is the result of the collective efforts of many devoted…