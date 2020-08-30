US intel chief rebukes lawmakers over ‘pandemic’ of leaks — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 26: In a prerecorded address for the Republican National Convention released August 27, 2020, Richard Grenell, former U.S. ambassador to Germany and former acting Director of National Intelligence, speaks inside an empty Mellon Auditorium August 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party’s convention a week earlier. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

US intelligence chief John Ratcliffe on Sunday defended his move to end in-person election security briefings to Congress, blaming a “pandemic” of leaks from lawmakers.

The Director of National Intelligence wrote to top lawmakers from both parties in the House and Senate intelligence committees on Friday explaining the change.

The announcement sparked accusations from senior Democrats that the administration was covering up Russian help for President Donald…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

