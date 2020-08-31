India accuses China of new ‘provocative’ border action — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Indian military on Monday accused China of carrying out “provocative” movements on their contested Himalayan border near where 20 Indian troops were killed in a battle in June.

A defence ministry statement said the incidents happened in eastern Ladakh on Saturday night but did not indicate whether there was a new clash.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo” at the border, it said.

It added the two sides were holding military talks on Monday.

On June 15, troops from the two sides fought hand-to-hand combat in which 20 Indian troops were killed. China also acknowledged casualties but did not give numbers.

New Delhi and Beijing have blamed each other for the latest frontier tensions between the two sides…