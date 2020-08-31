Niger Delta Students Association commends Buhari for paying overseas scholarships fees

The Niger Delta Students Association has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for paying some of the outstanding overseas fees under the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) scholarships scheme.

The National President of the association, Ms Goodness N-Epba, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang, in Uyo on Monday.

N-Epba, accompanied by representatives of the student body from all states of the Niger Delta, said that the hitherto stranded overseas students had started receiving payments for tuition fees and study grants.

She added that since President Buhari had ordered that they be paid about a fortnight ago, the students had started receiving their fees and grants.

N-Epba, a student of the University of Port Harcourt, said the overseas students were members of their association, hence the solidarity visit to the presidential aide on their behalf.

She suggested that the…