Debate rages as governments eye excess digital profits — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



• MNOs claim N5.75tr tax payment since 2001 • Sector decries impact of 39 taxes, levies

• Excess profit already taxed, says FIRS • Upward review will turn off investors, economists insist

As part of measures to widen tax nets in Nigeria and other African countries, the need for countries to invest in technologies and track digital transactions has been echoed.

This formed part of observations made at the just concluded meeting of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) and the African Union Commission (AUC), with the support of the African Development Bank (AfDB), the 4th High-Level Policy Dialogue under the theme: ‘Taxing Rights For Africa In The New World and Effects Of Covid-19: The Role Of Tax Policymakers And Tax Administrators,’ held virtually in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Those who led the charge were the Executive Secretary, ATAF, Logan Wort; Chairman, ATAF Executive Council, Muhammad Nami, and Commissioner of Economic Affairs, African Union Commission, Victor…