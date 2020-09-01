Osinbajo, Fintiri, minister meet over North-East security — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, met with Gov. Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa over humanitarian and security situation in the North-East.

Also at the meeting were Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) among others.

Fintiri told State House correspondents afterward that the meeting was successful and fruitful.

“These are strategies we need to keep for ourselves so that we move the country and the North-East forward.

“I think it is too early to divulge the information at the moment.’’

He said that a key humanitarian issue in the region was the movement of food and other aids to the badly affected areas.

According to him, the military has been doing well of late while the communities are opening up.

The governor said that serious efforts were being made to…