U.S. Open flags off in storm of controversies — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The U.S. Open flags off today after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of Wimbledon Championships and the postponement of the French Open to October. While the top seeded Djokovic is the clear favourite for the men’s title, there is no sure pick for the women.

The warm up tournament at the same venue offered assurance that many top ranked players would turn up for the U.S. Open. In the men’s final, Canada’s Milos Raonic faced an uphill task. Although he won the first set, he failed to break the jinx in his eleventh consecutive loss to the world number one player, Novak Djokovic who clinched his 80th career title.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus lifted the Western & Southern Vase when an injured Naomi Osaka could not play the finals.

The women’s tune-up up event was rocked when Japanese star Naomi Osaka decided to pull out of the semi-final match against Elise Mertens of Belgium in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. The organisers and Women’s Tennis…