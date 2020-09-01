Zulum blames porous borders for arms proliferation, insurgency — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



• Sets up panel for IDPs’ return to Baga

• To demolish 1,300 houses in Maiduguri, Jere

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has attributed arms proliferation and insurgency in the North East to porous borders with neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad and Cameroun.

Zulum raised the alarm yesterday when the president of Alumni Association of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (AANIPSS), IGP Mohammed Abubakar (rtd.) visited him at Government House, Maiduguri. He maintained that without efficient manning of international borders by security agencies, terrorism could linger unabated with continued loss of life and property.

“The lingering Boko Haram crisis has led to the untimely death of unspecified number of gallant and sacrificial troops,” he said, noting that many civilians were killed while houses and public structures worth N3.42 trillion were destroyed in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

He said the state government would, however, continue to do its…