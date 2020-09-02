Djokovic seeks to extend unbeaten 2020 run on US Open day three — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Novak Djokovic is looking to extend his unbeaten streak to 25 matches when he goes up against Britain’s Kyle Edmund for a third-round spot at the US Open Wednesday.

The Serbian superstar will bid to take another step towards an 18th Grand Slam inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium title at the behind-closed-doors tournament in New York.

Djokovic, 33, who is undefeated in 2020, is looking to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent from the tournament, in the race for the all-time men’s Slam singles title record.

Djokovic — who won an eighth Australian Open title earlier this year — is on 17, with Nadal on 19 and…