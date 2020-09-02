The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N13 billion for the automation of safety equipment at Lagos, Kano, Abuja, and Port Harcourt international airports. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the virtual meeting of the Council presided by President Muhammadu Buhari, also approved 3.1 billion dollars for the automation of the operations […]
Source: Guardian Newspaper
Home The Guardian Newspaper Nigeria Headlines FEC approves N13bn for automation of 4 airports, $3.1bn for NCS