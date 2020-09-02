Foreign investors hijack rights issues — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Ownership structure threatened

• Five firms raise N300b from capital market

• Local investors unable to take up rights

• Blame bad economy, COVID-19, shareholders say

With foreign investors dominating rights issues in Nigeria’s capital market in the last two years, local investors have expressed concerns about likely effect on ownership structures of listed companies.

The investors, who expressed worry on the quantum of rights issues floated in the market between 2019 and 2020 totalling over N300 billion, cited influence of foreign investors in some multinational companies as major destabilising factor.

They claim shares rejected by Nigerian shareholders were allotted to technical partners that requested additional units, putting local investors in disadvantaged position.

This is because some local shareholders are financially handicapped owing to macro economic challenges while others were not convinced on the management of the affected companies as of the time of…