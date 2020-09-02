Ganduje briefs Osinbajo — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, met with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State over security issues in the state.

Ganduje, who spoke with State House correspondents afterward, said he came to brief the vice president on efforts being made to address the challenges.

He said that military was putting in its best and was being supported to keep criminals away from the Falgore forest.

“Just to brief him about the security issues in Kano State, especially pertaining to kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, and other criminal activities in the zone.

“I submitted a report to him that it is all well; we are managing; there is high coordination of the security agencies in Kano; they are working very hard.

“The only problem we have is the Falgore Forest for which we are providing infrastructure for military training in order to prevent the bandits from colonising that particular environment.

“We are working very hard on that; so,…