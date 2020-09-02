Maina petitions AGF — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The embattled Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) Abdulrasheed Maina, has petitioned the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, challenging the criminal charge against him.

In the petition made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Maina sought a review of the criminal charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina urged Malami to review all the cases involving him to ensure that his prosecution was not malicious.

“Our client’s prosecution by the EFCC came to a head principally due to his demand that the EFCC should account for the sums and property recovered by the PRTT, and kept in the EFCC’s custody.

“The petition became necessary as our client was consistently accused by the anti-graft agency of diversion of the funds recovered instead of accounting for the sums and property in its custody.”

Maina alleged that a campaign of calumny…