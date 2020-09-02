Presidency says Buhari’s aide did not test positive for COVID-19 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian presidency on Wednesday refuted a media report that an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Sarki Abba, tested positive for COVID-19.

“We react to the utter falsehood and disgraceful lies, a report by the so-called digital newspaper which, Wednesday, claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Sarki Abba is COVID-19 positive,” presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

“This report is sheer fabrication and brazen effort by the online news medium to mislead the public.”

Sahara report on Tuesday published a story stating that Abba tested positive to COVID-19.

In the report, the online newspaper said it “learnt Abba tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and had not been seen in the Presidential Villa since then.

“Abba tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago but his current status as we speak is unknown, whether he has tested negative or not.”

Quoting an unnamed source in the presidency, the report said the president’s aide and…