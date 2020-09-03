Foden says Guardiola’s faith is ‘massive’ factor as he eyes England debut — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Soccer Football – Champions League – Round of 16 Second Leg – Manchester City v Real Madrid – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain – August 7, 2020 Manchester City’s Phil Foden during the warm up before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell

Phil Foden says Pep Guardiola’s faith in his ability has been a “massive” factor in his development after the 20-year-old Manchester City playmaker was called up to the England squad for the first time.

City boss Guardiola has regularly lavished praise upon Foden, saying he would not sell the young star even for 500 million euros ($590 million).

Foden has picked up two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cup medals since starring in England’s Under-17 World Cup triumph in 2017.

Last season he played 38 games for City, including starting the Champions League last-16 second-leg win against Real Madrid.

His extended…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

