Mozambique army eyeing bid to retake port from jihadists — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Troops are preparing an operation to recover a strategic port in northern Mozambique that was seized by jihadists three weeks ago, sources say.

Islamist militants occupied Mocimboa da Praia, the focus of a scheme to develop the region’s offshore gas wealth, on August 12 following days of attacks.

A senior military source who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media told AFP on Wednesday that the state still has “no control” of the town.

Another source, who was also speaking in Palma 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of the port, said on Thursday that the military’s “priority is taking back” Mocimboa da Praia.

“Steps are already underway to retake the town,” a source in the capital Maputo said on Wednesday.

Locals have reported seeing busloads of soldiers moving northwards towards Mocimboa da Praia…