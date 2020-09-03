Nigeria releases names of approved airlines for international flights

As Nigeria inches towards the reopening of airports for international flights on the 5th September, the minister of aviation Hadi Sirika has released the list of the approved airlines for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos. The airlines approved include British Airways, , Delta Airlines, Emirates Qatar, Kenya […]
Source: Guardian Newspaper
