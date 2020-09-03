South Africa’s auditor general uncovers mass graft — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

South Africa’s multi-billion-dollar coronavirus budget is marred with “frightening” levels of corruption, fraud, and inflated prices, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said Wednesday.

As part of a campaign to clean up government President Cyril Ramaphosa had instructed Makwetu to scrutinise the disbursement of funds earmarked for pandemic relief in June.

This came after public outrage over revelations that politically connected companies were given contracts to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).

The fund totalling 147.4 billion rands ($8.7 billion) was meant to be used by state departments to provide food aid, PPE, and social grants to the unemployed among other relief measures.

Makwetu and his team have identified a string of procurement payments for a referral to law enforcement for further investigation, including instances of overpayment to individuals and entities, with some prices of PPE inflated by as much as 200 percent.

“Based on what was audited to date,…