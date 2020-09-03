US states told be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by Nov 1 — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
3


COVID 19

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 13, 2020, a lab technician sorts blood samples for a COVID-19 vaccination study at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida. – The Trump administration has urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine by November 1, media reported on September 2, 2020, in the latest sign of the accelerating race to deliver a vaccine by year’s end. “CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities,” read a letter from Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quoted by The Wall Street Journal. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

The Trump administration has urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential COVID-19 vaccine by November 1 — two days before the presidential election.

Dallas-based wholesaler McKesson Corp. has a deal with the federal government and will be requesting permits to set up distribution centers when…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR