Abiodun backs N162 petrol price, Atiku rejects electricity tariffs — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, gave tacit backing to the hike in the price of petrol and the implementation of new electricity tariffs.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday raised the pump price of petrol from N150 to N152, which propelled the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to direct its members to sell the product for N162 per litre.

Since the announcement of the price increase, many Nigerians have continued to protest, describing the decision as callous and insensitive.

Abiodun, who spoke with State House Correspondents after he presented a publication on his first one year in office to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, yesterday, said that Nigerians should be able to pay the new price since they enjoyed lower price when the price of crude oil went down.

“First, you want to enjoy lower prices when the prices of crude are low and then not want to pay for a slight increase when there is an increase in price of crude….