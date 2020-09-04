Mali’s ousted leader Keita leaves hospital — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Mali’s former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, ousted recently in a coup, left the hospital on Thursday after being treated for a mini-stroke, sources said.

Keita may now head to the United Arab Emirates for further treatment, they added.

“Everything is going well. The test results look good,” said a medical source at the private health facility in the capital Bamako where the former president was treated.

A member of Keita’s entourage told AFP that he had returned home in the evening, adding that “the United Arab Emirates has agreed to send a medical plane to pick him up,” though details still had to be worked out.

Keita was forced out of office on August 18 by young military officers who staged an uprising at a base near Bamako before heading into the…