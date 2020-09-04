Messi admits he is forced to stay at Barcelona — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lionel Messi said on Friday he will stay at Barcelona but only because the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu broke his word to let him leave.

Messi’s stinging attack on Bartomeu and the club means his future still remains in doubt.

Even if he is not allowed to go this summer, 33-year-old Messi can negotiate with other teams from January 1 and leave for free when his contract expires in July.

Bartomeu could yet respond with his resignation, having previously indicated he would step down if Messi publicly said he was the problem and agreed to stay.

But three hours after Messi’s explosive interview with Goal, Barcelona had not made any public statement.

“It has been a long time since there has been a project or anything at all,” Messi said. “They…