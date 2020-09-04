Ondo election: Buhari tasks APC to return Akeredolu governor

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday urged the governing All Progressives Congress to work diligently towards returning governorship candidate of the party, Rotimi Akeredolu, for a second term in office. The President, who presented the party’s flag to the candidate at the Presidential Villa, said the reconciliation process in the state branch of the party had provided […]
Source: Guardian Newspaper
