Resident doctors again threaten strike over COVID-19 hazard allowance, others — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has, again, threatened to embark on a nationwide strike starting from Monday, September 7 over non- implementation of residency funding, COVID-19 allowance, hazard allowance, as well as outstanding salary shortfall of 2014, 2015 and 2016.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by its President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, NARD observed that the strike would commence after the 21-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government elapsed on August 17.

He said the association’s National Executive Committee (NEC), after its meeting, resolved to proceed on indefinite nationwide strike from Monday, September 7 by 8:00am until some conditions are met.

Sokomba listed the conditions as immediate payment of the Medical Residency Training funding to all her members, as approved in the revised 2020 budget; provision of genuine Group Life Insurance and death in service benefits for all health workers; payment of the outstanding April/May and June…